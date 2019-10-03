Afghan Taliban meet PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A group of senior Taliban leaders called on Prime Minister Imran Khan hours after they arrived in Islamabad on Thursday

Citing unnamed sources, Geo News reported that the Taliban delegation was led by the group's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Also read: Taliban willing to resume talks with US

The prime minister is said to have stressed the need for peace in Afghanistan which he said is key t peace and stability in the region.

He also assured that Islamabad would continue its efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The delegation commended Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability, the TV channel reported.

Earlier in the day, the 12-member Taliban delegation held meetings at the Pakistan foreign office .

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called for a resumption of talks with the US on the war in Afghanistan.



Islamabad wants the talks to resume "to smooth the path for a durable, long-lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan", Qureshi was quoted as saying in the statement.

"War is not a solution to any problem. Talks are the only and positive solution to establish peace in Afghanistan," he continued.