Mon Sep 30, 2019
Web Desk
September 30, 2019

Salman Khan mistakenly refers to Koena Mitra as Katrina Kaif

Mon, Sep 30, 2019

Regardless of how much the two stars shy away from the linkup buzz, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif cannot help but give their fans more reasons to ship them together.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor recently let out another gaffe on-air, giving fans more reasons to believe that there may be more than friendship brewing between him and his lucky lady Katrina Kaif.

During the premiere of the 13th season of hit reality show Bigg Boss, the ‘Bharat’ hero was introducing all the contestants when he accidentally replaced one of the contenders named Koena Mitra with Katrina Kaif.

Social media users went crazy soon after the slip-up, attempting to attest their theory of love being in the air for the two stars. 

