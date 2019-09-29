Hrithik Roshan believes true joy is when you live on the edge

Hrithik Roshan, who is all set for the release of his next film 'War', recently opened up about his character choices.

Looks like B-town’s action hero is in a mood to spill the beans, as last week the ‘Super 30’ star opened up about how he received 30,000 marriage proposals after his debut film, ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’, and this week it’s about his role choices.

During an interview with an Indian agency, the ‘Kabil’ star revealed how he has always looked for characters which have the power to “transform him and bend into something better”.

“I only look to find a movie where I can juice out my entire potential. I like to be in spaces where I am pushed to the edge. The struggle and search to find your edge, how far can I lean over my edge and still survive that is what I continuously do.

“True joy is when you live on the edge. The adrenaline rush, the insecurity, the fears mashed with the excitement is what life should be about,” he said.

The ‘War’ actor says from playing a mentally disabled man in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, to a paraplegic in ‘Guzaarish’, the Mughal emperor Akbar in ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, a visually-impaired man out for revenge in ‘Kaabil’ to a mathematician in ‘Super 30’, he has always tried opting for characters that can leave a strong impact on him personally.

“When I did Akbar, it impacted me. It excited me that I really went into it. Similarly the characters in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Kaabil’, impacted me. It depends on how much impact the character has made on me,” he said.

The superstar further added, “I have also done films way in the past, where they had set-model characters and I have enjoyed doing that as well. But it doesn’t become worth remembering. I hope to keep finding roles that impact me.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is awaiting the release of the thriller of the year ‘War’ co-starring Tiger Shroff, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 2.