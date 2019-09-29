Kangana Ranaut's startling response on what she would do if she wakes up as Hrithik Roshan

The neverending tiff that has been going on between the outspoken Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut and actor Hrithik Roshan has been all too public since day one, but the 'Queen' star may have let out a suggestion for the B-Town hunk on how a cordial end to the battle can be reached.

The 33-year-old ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ actor questioned about the entire debacle recently during her appearance at a media summit to which she gave a startling response.

The fierce B-Town star was asked what she would do if she woke up as Hrithik one day, to which she hesitated for a bit, but went on to answer: "So whatever has happened between us, whatever karma that we have exchanged, I will call Kangana and I will tell her that I am sorry for what I did.”

For the unversed, the two stars have had some bitter history as in 2016, Kangana had referred to Hrithik as an ‘ex’, which was refuted by the latter who went on to send her a notice for ‘defaming’ him and apologizing to him.