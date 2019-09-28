Six more Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces in IoK

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces martyred six more youth in occupied Kashmir during the ongoing curfew and search operations, according to Kashmir Media Service on Saturday.

The KMS said that Indian forces martyred three youth in Naranag area of Ganderbal and three others in Batote area of Ramban district during search operations.

The Indian authorities tightened restrictions on people’s movements today to prevent possible protests after speech by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan, in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, warned there would be a bloodbath once India lifts its restrictions in Kashmir which have been in force since it revoked the region’s decades-old autonomy in August and detained thousands of people.

India’s crackdown continued after it revoked Kashmir’s special status on August 5, accompanied by severe restrictions on movement, as well as disconnection of telephone services.