Fri Sep 27, 2019
Mian Saifur Rehman
September 27, 2019

OGRA proposes petrol prices be reduced by Rs2.55 per litre

Petrol is seen at a fuelling station, January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a reduction in the fuel prices, with a proposal of a Rs2.55-a-litre cut in petrol, a summary sent to the Petroleum Division on Friday said.

Sources told The News that the OGRA recommended the per-litre prices of petrol, diesel, and light diesel oil to be reduced by Rs2.55, Rs3.23, and Rs2.41, respectively.

The OGRA, however, recommended that the price of kerosene oil be hiked up Rs1.19 per litre.

The revision in petroleum prices is expected to come into effect October 1, 2019.

