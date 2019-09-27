Cric quiz: Can you answer these 5 questions re Sri Lankan team?

The proverbial heavens have now closed in Karachi but the outfield is heavily waterlogged, which means the ground staff at the National Stadium will need time to make the pitch playable for the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In the absence of a revised timetable, instead of twiddling our thumbs, we thought we'd rather have you jog your brains with a quick quiz regarding our opponents Sri Lanka.

Here are five questions to test your knowledge about the guests who are visiting these shores for a 50-over series for the first time since 2009.

1- Who has scored most ODI centuries for Sri Lanka?

a- Kumar Sangakkara

b- Sanath Jayasuriya

c- Aravinda de Silva





2- Who has captained Sri Lanka in the most number of ODIs?

a- Mahela Jayawardene

b- Sanath Jayasuriya

c- Arjuna Ranatunga





3- Who has the best bowling average for Sri Lanka in ODIs?

a- Muttiah Muralitharan

b- Chaminda Vaas

c- Ajantha Mendis





4- Who was the player of the tournament at the 1996 World Cup?

a- Aravinda de Silva

b- Muttiah Muralitharan

c- Sanath Jayasuriya





5- In 1996, Sanath Jayasuriya had plundered which Pakistani bowler for a then-world record 30 runs in a single over?

a- Aqib Javed

b- Aamer Sohail

c- Saleem Malik





Answers:

1- Sanath Jayasuriya (28 centuries)

2- Arjuna Ranatunga (193 matches)

3- Ajantha Mendis (21.86)

4- Sanath Jayasuriya

5- Aamer Sohail