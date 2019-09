Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Live Cricket Score, Ball-by-Ball Commentary, 1st ODI Match

KARACHI: Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the first One-Day International (ODI) at National Stadium Karachi today.



"History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first ODI," says Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Stringent security measures, normally reserved for heads of state, are in place for the Sri Lankan players and the event.

All three ODI matches will be played in Karachi, while the three T20 international matches will be played in Lahore.

One-day internationals: September 27, 29, and October 2.

Twenty20 internationals (all Lahore): October 5, 7, and 9.

Teams:

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka:

Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.