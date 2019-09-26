UN Security Council allows Hafiz Saeed to use bank account for basic needs

New York: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has allowed Hafiz Saeed to use his bank account for basic expenses to help his family.



According reports, Pakistan had approached the UN body with a request to let Saeed use his bank account for personal expenses.

The UN body said in its letter that with no objections being raised to Pakistan's request for Hafiz Saeed's basic expenses, the Chair has approved the appeal.



Complying with the UNSC resolution, Pakistanf had frozen Hafiz Saeed's bank accounts .

The reports said the world body has allowed Saeed to withdraw approximately $1,000 to cover necessary basic living expenses for him and his family.



The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Hafiz Muhammad Saeed in July while he was going to Gujranwala from Lahore.

Saeed was taken into custody as part of government's crackdown against banned organizations.

He was on his way to Gujranwala to file a bail plea in a case when the CTD detained him.



