Maryam Nawaz tells court her age

A rather unusual topic came under discussion in court when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was produced before an accountability court judge on Wednesday.

Maryam was produced before the accountability court after expiry of her physical remand. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the accountability court to extend the physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas. The court, however, rejected the request and ordered that the duo be sent on judicial remand for 14 days.

But before the court gave its order to send Maryam and Abbas on judicial remand, Maryam Nawaz's age also came under discussion.

When the court asked about her date of birth, a NAB official informed the judge that Maryam Nawaz was born in 1973 but the exact date of her birth was not known.



Maryam Nawaz then told the court that she was born on October 28, 1973.

ALSO READ: What facilities will Maryam Nawaz have at Kot Lakhpat jail?

The daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last month in connection with an inquiry into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Since then, she has been in NAB custody, but the court on Wednesday refused to extend her physical remand.

Rejecting the NAB's request for extension in remand, the court sent her to jail on judicial remand.

According to sources, the PMLN leader has been shifted to the Kot Lakhpat Jail, the detention facility where her father is also serving a jail term.

Her cousin Yousaf Abbas was also arrested in the same case.