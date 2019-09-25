Here are the facilities Maryam Nawaz will have at Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who was sent to prison on judicial remand earlier today, gained permission to have ‘B’ class facilities at Kot Lakhpat jail, revealed prison sources on Wednesday.

An accountability court sent Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas to jail on judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case earlier today.

The former first daughter will be allowed to have a mattress of her choice and utensils in the prison, sources said.



She will also have access to TV, newspaper, table and chair in the jailroom.

The official orders were given later today for Maryam Nawaz’s ‘B’ class jail facilities during a meeting under the additional Home chief secretary.



According to prison sources, the order was given in the meeting under the Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978.

Maryam and her cousin Abbas had appeared before the court today after the expiration of their physical remand.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested a 15-day extension in the remand of the PML-N leader who was arrested along with her cousin last month.