Alisson eager to make Liverpool return

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back in full training and nearing a return to competitive action after six weeks out with a calf injury.

The Brazilian number one was carried off in Liverpool´s 4-1 victory over Norwich on the opening night of the Premier League season on August 9.

"I´m on a good way, I think we are nearly there," he told the Liverpool website.

"I can go outside to the pitch to do some goalkeeper work and I feel very well.

"I feel confident and I think now it´s just about getting all my power, all my confidence to come back and do what I love to do."

Alisson was named men´s goalkeeper of the year at FIFA´s annual awards ceremony in Milan on Monday for his role in helping Liverpool win the Champions League last season.

Even without the inspirational goalkeeper, the Reds have also made a brilliant start in their quest to end a 30-year wait to win the Premier League, winning all six of their opening games to take a five-point lead over Manchester City.

Stand-in ´keeper Adrian, who only joined the club four days before the Norwich game, has overcome an uncertain start and was pivotal to a 2-1 win at Chelsea on Sunday.

And Alisson admitted the Spaniard´s form has allowed him not to rush his recovery.

"I think the boys are doing very well, all the team (and) Adrian especially," he added.

"He´s a special guy who came late in the season, he just came and shows everyone his value, not just as a player but as a person and that is the more important thing.

"He is doing very well on the pitch. I have peace to recover in a proper way so it´s better for everyone."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted Alisson may not return until after the October international break, but the 26-year-old is desperate to get back on the field and play his part in the push for the title.

"If I look back, two weeks ago I couldn´t even walk properly. Now I´m running, jumping on my right leg that was injured so I´m really happy for that," he said.

"The games, the atmosphere at Anfield, the away games, all games when I watch on the TV, I just think how I want to play, I want to be there, I want to help my team-mates. I´m looking forward (to being back), I can´t wait any more!"