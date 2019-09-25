Shehbaz Sharif offers condolence over loss of lives in earthquake

Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed condolences to bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the earthquake that killed at least 30 people in different parts of the country on Tuesday.

"I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the earthquake," he said on Twitter.

The PMLN leader asked his party workers to take part in the rescue and relief operations in Azad Kashmir.

"Prayers for the injured for quick recovery. May Allah keep us safe from calamities!," said he.



AFP adds

Rescuers battled along badly damaged roads and combed through toppled buildings Wednesday to reach victims of an earthquake that ratteled northeast Pakistan.

Authorities were still trying to assess the quake´s impact in more remote parts of Azad Kashmir Kashmir, but in built-up areas the immediate damage was evident.

After a night of heavy rain compounded the misery of survivors, hundreds gathered to attend the funerals of residents killed near the city of Mirpur, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) southeast of the capital, Islamabad.



