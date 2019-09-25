Earthquake in Pakistan: Japan offers assistance

ISLAMABAD: Japan has offered assistance for the victims of earthquake that hit Pakistan’s northern areas including Azad Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

At least 30 people were killed and over 450 injured in the devastating earthquake. In Mirpur, a major city in the AJK, roads were completely destroyed and vehicles overturned by the tremors while bridges, mobile phone towers, and electricity poles were also badly damaged in the melee.

According to the report, the offer was made by the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan during his telephonic conversation with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal.

The NDMA Chairman thanked the Japanese envoy and said currently, damages caused by the quake are being assessed.

The Japanese Ambassador also expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the calamity.