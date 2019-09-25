Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 25 September

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) shed 86.93 points (0.27 percent) to close at 31,742.31 points.
KSE 100 Index opened at 31,804.79 and closed at 31,742.31 losing 86.93 points (0.27 percent).
Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 31,829.24 points.
