Tue Sep 24, 2019
Web Desk
September 24, 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 24 September

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) shed 137.19 points (0.43 percent) to close at 31,614.02 points.

KSE 100 Index opened at 31,755.59 and closed at 31,614.02 losing 137.19 points (0.43 percent).

Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 31,751.21 points.

