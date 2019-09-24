UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 24 September 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 193.86 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 194.50 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.