Tue Sep 24, 2019
Web Desk
September 24, 2019

UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 24 September 2019

Other

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 193.86 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 194.50 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
23 September, 2019
GBP to PKR
194.75195.41
21 September, 2019
GBP to PKR
195.84
196.50
20 September, 2019
GBP to PKR
195.84
196.50
19 September, 2019
GBP to PKR
194.77195.41
18 September, 2019
GBP to PKR
195.06195.72
17 September, 2019
GBP to PKR
193.72194.37
16 September, 2019
GBP to PKR
192.6145193.2323


