AED to PKR, UAE Dirham Rate in Pakistan - 24 September 2019, Open Market Currency Rate

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs42.46 and selling rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was 42.62 in the open market.
Below are the rates of the last seven days for the UAE Dirham in the open market compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|23 September, 2019
|AED to PKR
|42.46
|42.62
|21 September, 2019
|AED to PKR
|42.49
|42.64
|20 September, 2019
|AED to PKR
|42.49
|42.64
|19 September, 2019
|AED to PKR
|42.51
|42.67
|18 September, 2019
|AED to PKR
|42.51
|42.67
|17 September, 2019
|AED to PKR
|42.49
|42.64
|16 September, 2019
|AED to PKR
|42.4413
|42.5774
