Tue Sep 24, 2019
Web Desk
September 24, 2019

AED to PKR, UAE Dirham Rate in Pakistan - 24 September 2019, Open Market Currency Rate

Other

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs42.46 and selling rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was 42.62 in the open market.

Below are the rates of the last seven days for the UAE Dirham in the open market compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
23 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.46
42.62
21 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.49
42.64
20 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.49
42.64
19 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.51
42.67
18 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.51
42.67
17 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.4942.64
16 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.441342.5774


