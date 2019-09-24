close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

SAR to PKR, Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan - 24 September 2019, Open Market Currency Rate

Other

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019

The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs41.54 and selling rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was 41.78 in the open market.

Below are the rates of the last seven days for the Saudi Riyal in the open market compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
23 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.4341.77
20 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.57
41.80
19 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.5941.82
18 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.59
41.83
17 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.5641.80
16 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.501441.6345
14 September, 2019
SAR to PKR
41.57
41.80


Latest News

More From Other