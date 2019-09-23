Qatari Riyal to PKR, QAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 23 September 2019

Print Story
The buying rate of the Qatari Riyal in the open market was Rs 42.83 while the selling rate of Qatari Riyal (QAR) was Rs 42.99 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Qatari Riyal compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|21 September, 2019
|QAR to PKR
|42.86
|43.00
|20 September, 2019
|QAR to PKR
|42.86
|43.00
|19 September, 2019
|QAR to PKR
|42.89
|43.05
|18 September, 2019
|QAR to PKR
|42.89
|43.05
|17 September, 2019
|QAR to PKR
|42.86
|43.02
|16 September, 2019
|QAR to PKR
|42.8062
|42.9435
|14 September, 2019
|QAR to PKR
|42.86
|43.02
