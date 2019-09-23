Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 23 September 2019

Print Story
The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal in the open market was Rs 41.53 while the selling rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was Rs 41.77 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Saudi Riyal compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|21 September, 2019
|SAR to PKR
|41.57
|41.80
|20 September, 2019
|SAR to PKR
|41.57
|41.80
|19 September, 2019
|SAR to PKR
|41.59
|41.82
|18 September, 2019
|SAR to PKR
|41.59
|41.83
|17 September, 2019
|SAR to PKR
|41.56
|41.80
|16 September, 2019
|SAR to PKR
|41.5014
|41.6345
|14 September, 2019
|SAR to PKR
|41.57
|41.80
