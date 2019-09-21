Weather Forecast For Pakistan, 21 September 2019

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday. Seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are also penetrating in upper parts of the country.



Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kohat, Bannu divisions and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Hazra, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Malakand and Bannu divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 48, City 35), Rawalakot 10, Kotli 02, Garidupatta 01, Punjab: Islamabad (Bokra 34, Saidpur 18, A/P 07, Z/P 03), Mangla 27, Joharabad 16, M.B.Din 11, Jehlum 06, Chakwal 05, Murree 04, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01), Sialkot, Sargodha 01,Khyber Pukjtunkhwa: Kakul 25, Cherat, Saidu Sharif 03, Dir, Malamjabba, Bannu 01.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sh. Benazirabad 43°C, Lasbella, Sibbi, Dadu and Nokkundi 42°C.