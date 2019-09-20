close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
Web Desk
September 20, 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 20 September

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed health gains as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 102.05points (0.32 percent) to close at 32,286.08 points.

KSE 100 Index opened at 32,240.35 and closed at 32,286.08 gaining 102.05points (0.32 percent).

Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 32,184.03 points.

