Weather Forecast For Pakistan, 20 September 2019

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday. Seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan.



Weather Forecast for Friday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala division, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places at Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, Bannu divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Sialkot (A/P 35, City 010), Chakwal 34, Joharabad 16, Islamabad (Bokra 34, Saidpur 18, A/P 07, Z/P 03), Murree 07, Mangla 04, Rawalpindi, Sargodha 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 48, City 35), Rawalakot 10, Kotli 02, Garidupatta 01, Khyber Pukjtunkhwa: Kakul 25, Saidu Sharif 03, Dir, Malamjabba, Bannu 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sh. Benazirabad 43°C, Sibbi, Padidan, Dalbandin, Rohri and R.Y.Khan 41°C.