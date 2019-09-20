UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 20 September 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 195.84 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 196.50 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

19 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

194.77 195.41 18 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

195.06 195.72 17 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

193.72 194.37 16 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

192.6145 193.2323 14 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

192.59

193.23

13 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

192.59

193.23

12 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

192.67 193.30



