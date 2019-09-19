Weather Forecast For Pakistan, 19 September 2019

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday. Seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala division, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places at Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala division, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places at Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Sialkot (A/P 45, City 30), Rawalpindi ( Chaklala 23, Shamsabad 12), Islamabad (Bokra 15, ZP Trace), Gujrat 06 & Jehlum 05.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Turbat 43°C and Sibbi 41°C.