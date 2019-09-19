close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
September 19, 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 19 September

Thu, Sep 19, 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 340.36 points (1.08 percent) to close at 31,895.83 points.

KSE 100 Index opened at 31,534.63 and closed at 31,895.83 gaining 340.36 points (1.08 percent).

Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 31,555.47 points.

