Wed Sep 18, 2019
Web Desk
September 18, 2019

KIA Sportage 4th Generation Price in Pakistan: KIA Sportage 2019 4th Gen Car Price, Features, Specifications and launch date

Other

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 18, 2019

KIA Sportage, a compact SUV car, has been launched in Pakistan in August 2019.

The KIA Sportage is available in two powertrains that are the FWD (Front Wheel Drive) and the second is the AWD (All Wheel Drive) in Pakistan.

The KIA Sportage FWD car price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 45,99,000 and KIA Sportage AWD price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 49,99,000.

Globally, the 4th generation of KIA Sportage was launched in 2016 at the Frankfurt, Germany.

KIA Sportage FeaturesKIA Sportage Specifications
Engine 
2.0L Gasoline MPI engine
154hp at 6200 RPM and 196nm torque at 4000 RPM.
Transmission
6 Speed Automatic Transmission + SportMatic 
Dimensions
Length  4485 mm
Width  1855 mm
Height 1635 mm
Interior
Angled console
Multi-information digital display
Buttons
Two airbags (driver and passenger)
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Assist Control and ABS
WheelsFWD with Steel wheels
AWD with Alloy wheels

Keep visiting our website to stay up-to-date with latest news on your favorite cars.

