KIA Sportage 4th Generation Price in Pakistan: KIA Sportage 2019 4th Gen Car Price, Features, Specifications and launch date

KIA Sportage, a compact SUV car, has been launched in Pakistan in August 2019.



The KIA Sportage is available in two powertrains that are the FWD (Front Wheel Drive) and the second is the AWD (All Wheel Drive) in Pakistan.

The KIA Sportage FWD car price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 45,99,000 and KIA Sportage AWD price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 49,99,000.

Globally, the 4th generation of KIA Sportage was launched in 2016 at the Frankfurt, Germany.

KIA Sportage Features KIA Sportage Specifications

Engine

2.0L Gasoline MPI engine

154hp at 6200 RPM and 196nm torque at 4000 RPM.

Transmission

6 Speed Automatic Transmission + SportMatic

Dimensions

Length 4485 mm

Width 1855 mm

Height 1635 mm

Interior

Angled console

Multi-information digital display

Buttons

Two airbags (driver and passenger)

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Assist Control and ABS

Wheels FWD with Steel wheels

AWD with Alloy wheels



