KIA Sportage 4th Generation Price in Pakistan: KIA Sportage 2019 4th Gen Car Price, Features, Specifications and launch date

KIA Sportage, a compact SUV car, has been launched in Pakistan in August 2019.
The KIA Sportage is available in two powertrains that are the FWD (Front Wheel Drive) and the second is the AWD (All Wheel Drive) in Pakistan.
The KIA Sportage FWD car price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 45,99,000 and KIA Sportage AWD price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 49,99,000.
Globally, the 4th generation of KIA Sportage was launched in 2016 at the Frankfurt, Germany.
|KIA Sportage Features
|KIA Sportage Specifications
|Engine
|2.0L Gasoline MPI engine
154hp at 6200 RPM and 196nm torque at 4000 RPM.
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Transmission + SportMatic
|Dimensions
|Length 4485 mm
Width 1855 mm
Height 1635 mm
|Interior
|Angled console
Multi-information digital display
Buttons
Two airbags (driver and passenger)
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Assist Control and ABS
|Wheels
|FWD with Steel wheels
AWD with Alloy wheels
