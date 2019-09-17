Weather forecast for Pakistan, 17 September 2019

Weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of the country.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sargodha divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Jhelum 16, Mangla 13, Narowal 08, Islamabad (Saidpur 02, Z.P, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi ( Chaklala 01), Murree 01,KP: Balakot 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 43°C, Dadu and Sukkur 42°C.