Fact-check: Police raid in Indian occupied Kashmir?

A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times in a Facebook post which claims it shows policemen storming a house in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK). The claim is false; the footage has circulated in media reports since at least 2013 about a police raid at a house in the Pakistani city of Faisalabad.



The 30-second video was published in this Facebook post on August 27, 2019. It has been viewed more than 131,000 times and shared more than 11,000 times.

It shows police officers climbing a gate before storming a house.

The post's Hindi-language caption translates to English as: “The puppet media is busy in showing that Kashmiris are at peace.”

Below is a screenshot of the misleading Facebook post:

The misleading Facebook post was published in the same month that India revoked IoK's special autonomy, as AFP reported here.

The claim in the Facebook post is false; the footage has circulated in media reports since at least 2013 about a police raid at a house in the Pakistani city of Faisalabad.

A reverse image search of keyframes extracted from the video show corresponding reports about the clip have circulated online since at least June 2013.

The report's headline states: "Faisalabad: Cops suspended for torturing women."

The report states in part: "At least five personnel of Elite Force have been suspended on the charge that they forced into the houses of citizens and tortured the women.

"According to police spokesman, the suspended policemen include Babar Masih, Tauseef Ahmed, Abid Hussain. The SSP Admin will look into the matter.

"On Tuesday, during a protest against electricity loadsheding in Faisalabad, police entered the houses of protesters and manhandled their women."

The report's headline states; "Five police who tortured women in Faisalabad, suspended."



The video was also featured in a report published by a Pakistan-based newspaper.



The report states: "Higher police authorities took serious action and suspended five policemen who entered the houses and tortured women in Faisalabad after protests against loadshedding."

A longer version of the video was previously spread alongside false claims. The video was published alongside a caption which claims it shows a Pakistani police raid on the house of a minority member who hoisted the saffron Hindu flag outside his home. That claim was debunked in this Hindi-language BBC article in January 2019.