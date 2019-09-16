Meera rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorates

DUBAI: Renowned Pakistani film actor Meera was rushed to the hospital on Monday after her health deteriorated suddenly.



The 'Baaghi' starlet is currently admitted to the American Hospital in Dubai where she was examined by the doctors.

She was advised to undergo surgery initially, however doctors will give a final diagnosis after Meera's blood test reports come in.

According to sources, Meera had lately been complaining of abdominal pain and skin irritation.

While talking to Geo News, the actress shared that she had recently returned from the US.

She added that she was suffering from pain for quite some time now, however could not seek treatment owing to professional commitments.

Meera has requested her fans to pray for health and a swift recovery.

She was even visited by members of the Pakistani community residing in Dubai.