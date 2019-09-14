FBR announces new job opportunities, Here is how to apply for FBR Jobs

The Federal Board of Revenue is Pakistan’s is top federal government organization with primary role to collect the revenue in the country from businesses and individuals.



The FBR performs its responsibilities under the Ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

The revenue board has received financing from the World Bank towards the cost of the Pakistan Raises Revenue and intends to apply part of the proceeds for consulting services.

The FBR has invited eligible candidates to provide their services as Chief Information Officer, Procurement Specialist, Financial Management Specialist, Environment and Social Management Specialist and Contract Management Specialist.

Position Qualification

Experience

Chief Information Officer (CIO)

Professional Qualification: Advanced degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or industry recognized professional certifications (master’s level better). Solid understanding of ICT governance practices and standards. Proven experience with ICT quality standards, including ISO 9000, CMMI and ISO 27001. Solid understanding software development quality methodologies, including Scrum, Rapid Application Development, Extreme Programming, Agile Software Development, etc.

Proven experience in ICT Management, ICT governance, Business Process Re-Engineering, System Design, Modeling and Simulation Framework. Proven experience with Change Management projects. At least 15 years working experience designing and deploying automated systems and Infrastructures, including hands on experience numerous ICT technologies. At least 5 years experience in ICT management in a large organization. At least 3 years work experience with government organizations Procurement Specialist

Masters'Degree Supply Chain Management/Accounting/ACCA CA/Engineering, the procurement-related qualification/certification will be accorded due weightage At least 10 years of experience in the procurement, including extensive experience of ICT procurement (preparation of technical specifications, bidding documents, bidders' conferences, and contracts for Hardware, software, and consulting services) the experience should include three (03) years of working experience with the Public Sector Development Programs. A combination of procurement experience in Large organizations in the private and public sector and/or international organizations/externally-financed projects would be an advantage. Knowledge and implementation experience of Pakistan's Public Procurement legislation and PPRA regulations may be accorded due weightage. Financial Management Specialist

Internationally recognized Professional accounting qualification/certification (ACA/ACMA/ACCA/CPA): or Masters degree in Finance and Accounting e.g. MBA (Finance), MS Finance, M.Com. OR A civil servant from Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS), FPOE (Final Passing Out Exam) qualified from the Department of Auditor General serving in BPS 18 or 19. 10 years' post qualification relevant experience in financial management, audit or accounts including experience of working with the Government organizations or international donors for three (03) years. Good communication skill and experience of working with Finance Department/Division, Auditor General of Pakistan Office, Office of Accountant General and Planning Department/Commission. Prior experience of working in donor funded and public sector projects be accorded due weightage. Demonstrated Computer Skill (Proficiency in computer desktop application MS Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint). Ability to work independently and as a team player who demonstrates leadership and is able to support and train staff. Environment and Social Management Specialist

Should have Master’s Degree in Environmental Sciences or MS Environmental Management/Engineering Should have at least ten (10) years of professional post qualification working experience including 03 years working experience with the Public Sector development projects related to environment and social impacts. Candidate should have the sufficient knowledge of the Environment & Social aspects of the Environment & Social Standards of the International Donors' funded projects. Candidates with experience of community driven development projects funded by international donors will be preferred. Contract Management Specialist

Masters Degree in Economics/Finance/Accounting/ ACCA /CA/Engineering (sixteen years of education). Contract management and project management related qualification/Certifications will be accorded due weightage. At least 10 years of experience after acquiring stipulated qualification with demonstrative effectiveness in providing technical support on contract administration issues on projects of comparable scale and complexity be required. The candidates with the experience of working with the public sector and international donors Will be given preference. Very good understanding of government functioning and protocols as evidenced in the past experience of candidate. The individual should have extensive national/provincial rules and regulation. Should be fluent in the language for communication defined in the Contract and shall have expertise in the contractual documents. Familiarity with MS Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and 0utlook. Good English verbal & written communication skills, knowledge of local language and familiarity with project area is essential.

The interested Consultants may obtain further information regarding detailed Terms of Reference (TORs)/ Scope of assignment and detailed Job descriptions posted from FBR's website.

The last date for the Expression of interest is 30th September, 2019.