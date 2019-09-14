close
Sat Sep 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 14, 2019

Australian Dollar to PKR, AUD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 14 September 2019

Other

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 14, 2019

The buying rate of the Australian Dollar in the open market was Rs 107.21 while the selling rate of the Australian Dollar (AUD) was Rs 107.57 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Australian Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
13 September, 2019
AUD to PKR
107.21
107.57
12 September, 2019
AUD to PKR
107.53107.88
11 September, 2019
AUD to PKR
107.51107.87
07 September, 2019
AUD to PKR
106.62
107.03
06 September, 2019
AUD to PKR
106.62
107.03
05 September, 2019
AUD to PKR
106.57106.93
04 September, 2019
AUD to PKR
105.96106.31


Latest News

More From Other