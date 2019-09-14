UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 14 September 2019

Print Story
The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 192.59 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 193.23 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|13 September, 2019
|GBP to PKR
|192.59
|193.23
|12 September, 2019
|GBP to PKR
|192.67
|193.30
|11 September, 2019
|GBP to PKR
|193.17
|193.81
|07 September, 2019
|GBP to PKR
|192.84
|193.49
|06 September, 2019
|GBP to PKR
|192.84
|193.49
|05 September, 2019
|GBP to PKR
|191.30
|191.93
|04 September, 2019
|GBP to PKR
|189.26
|189.88
