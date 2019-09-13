Green tea benefits: Green tea benefits that you want to know

Green tea was a costly drink in ancient China but in 1368 AD following the fall of Mongolian Empire, the entire population of China started consuming the tea.



In modern times, tea is the most popular drink in the world after water and green tea is a type of it made from Camellia sinensis leaves. Green tea is one of the major and richest sources of antioxidants.

Using green tea as part of your daily diet helps you get long-lasting natural energy due to its antioxidants.

Green tea is not only a source of natural energy, it is also a valuable and reliable source of hydration particularly in the winter season.

Green tea is consumed throughout the year as it is a calorie-free drink.

There are hundreds of health benefits of green tea, some of which are given below.

Health Benefits of Green Tea:

In modern research, it has been found that green tea has several health benefits because it contains antioxidants and very low levels of caffeine.