Fri Sep 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2019

PPP asks govt to resign

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

Karachi: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Friday demanded federal government resign and hold new election in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Senator Raza Rabbani said bad governance has led to worst economic condition in Pakistan.

He said the  federal government's move to take  Karachi under its control would   be illegal and unconstitutional. 

The PPP stalwart said invoking of article 149 would be the first step towards separation of Karachi from Sindh. 

The Senator said people of the province will not let  anybody divide Sindh.

Rabbani  said any such move on government's part would be dangerous for the country. 

Government has faced severe backlash from PPP after Law Minister Farogh Naseem said the centre can take Karachi under its direct control by invoking Article 147.

The PPP also  raised the issue in the National Assembly on Friday where Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi  assured them that nothing of the sorts is going to happen in Sindh.

The minister,however, criticized PPP chairman Bilawal  Bhutto Zardari for  his  reaction on  law minister's statement.

