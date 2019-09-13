close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2019

Qureshi seeks to allay concerns over Article 149

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

Islamabad: It was unbecoming for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to talk about Sindhu Desh and Paktunistan, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi  referring to the PPP chairman's remarks   which he made during a press conference on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had passed the remarks while criticizing the federal government over Law Minister Farogh Naseem's statement that  the center  could bring Karachi under its direct control by invoking Article   149.

Speaking in the  National Assembly , he assured the parliamentarians  from Sindh that the federal government would not let any harm comes in  the way of  provincial autonomy.

"Our MNAs from Sindh should not harbor any concerns," he said.

The PTI leader, however, criticized Bilawal Bhutto Zardari  for his remarks and said that it was only the beginning of   the PPP leader 's political career  and he should avoid giving the impression that there is a wave of provincialism in Pakistan .

He said all those who supported the idea of Pakhtunistan had to bite the dust. "Every Sindhi will stand by Pakistan," he said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he doesn't  cast doubt on patriotism of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari  but  the PPP chairman should exercise caution while speaking on such matters.

He said Farogh Naseem's statement was distorted and taken out of context.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said the federal government wanted to take over Karachi and a minister presented a plan to occupy the metropolis  

“This country has already been broken in the past when Islamabad had tried to control the state. It’s not like those people who were less patriotic than you or me [...] If PPP and other likeminded parties don’t stand up tomorrow, separate Sindhi, Seraiki, Pashtun states might be formed,” he warned. 

He said that after Bangladesh, Sindhudesh, Seraikidesh and Pukhtundesh can be formed.

Latest News

More From Pakistan