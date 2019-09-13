Qureshi seeks to allay concerns over Article 149

Islamabad: It was unbecoming for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to talk about Sindhu Desh and Paktunistan, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi referring to the PPP chairman's remarks which he made during a press conference on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had passed the remarks while criticizing the federal government over Law Minister Farogh Naseem's statement that the center could bring Karachi under its direct control by invoking Article 149.

Speaking in the National Assembly , he assured the parliamentarians from Sindh that the federal government would not let any harm comes in the way of provincial autonomy.

"Our MNAs from Sindh should not harbor any concerns," he said.

The PTI leader, however, criticized Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his remarks and said that it was only the beginning of the PPP leader 's political career and he should avoid giving the impression that there is a wave of provincialism in Pakistan .

He said all those who supported the idea of Pakhtunistan had to bite the dust. "Every Sindhi will stand by Pakistan," he said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he doesn't cast doubt on patriotism of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but the PPP chairman should exercise caution while speaking on such matters.

He said Farogh Naseem's statement was distorted and taken out of context.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said the federal government wanted to take over Karachi and a minister presented a plan to occupy the metropolis



“This country has already been broken in the past when Islamabad had tried to control the state. It’s not like those people who were less patriotic than you or me [...] If PPP and other likeminded parties don’t stand up tomorrow, separate Sindhi, Seraiki, Pashtun states might be formed,” he warned.

He said that after Bangladesh, Sindhudesh, Seraikidesh and Pukhtundesh can be formed.

