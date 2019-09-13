close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
Web Desk
September 13, 2019

New games 2019: Upcoming games 2019 for Xbox, PS4 and PC

Other

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

Game lovers have seen some great releases in the first half of the year 2019 and they still have a number of new titles coming up for their gaming fix.

Following is a list of the biggest and best upcoming games for the second half of the year 2019.

Game NameRelease Date
Game Type
Platform
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
September 6
Action role-playing game
PS4, Xbox One, Steam
Gears 5
September 10
Shooter game
Xbox One, PC, also available as part of Xbox Game Pass
FIFA 20
September 24
Football simulation game
PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
October 1
Shooter game
PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia
Concrete Genie
October 8
Action-adventure game
PS4
Just Dance 2020
November 5
Dance rhythm game
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii, Google Stadia
Need for Speed Heat
November 8
Racing game
PS4, Xbox One, PC
DOOM Eternal
November 22
Shooter game
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo




