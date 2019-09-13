New games 2019: Upcoming games 2019 for Xbox, PS4 and PC

Print Story
Game lovers have seen some great releases in the first half of the year 2019 and they still have a number of new titles coming up for their gaming fix.
Following is a list of the biggest and best upcoming games for the second half of the year 2019.
|Game Name
|Release Date
|Game Type
|Platform
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|September 6
|Action role-playing game
|PS4, Xbox One, Steam
|Gears 5
|September 10
|Shooter game
|Xbox One, PC, also available as part of Xbox Game Pass
|FIFA 20
|September 24
|Football simulation game
|PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
|October 1
|Shooter game
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia
|Concrete Genie
|October 8
|Action-adventure game
|PS4
|Just Dance 2020
|November 5
|Dance rhythm game
|PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii, Google Stadia
|Need for Speed Heat
|November 8
|Racing game
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|DOOM Eternal
|November 22
|Shooter game
|PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo
