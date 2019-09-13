Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 13 September 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of September 13, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 88,200 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 75,617.



The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Pakistan’s Cities 24K Per Tola Gold Rate

24K 10 Grams Gold Rates

22K 10 Gram Gold Rates

Karachi

Rs. 88,200

Rs. 75,617

Rs. 69,315

Lahore

Rs. 88,200

Rs. 75,617

Rs. 69,315

Islamabad

Rs. 88,200

Rs. 75,617

Rs. 69,315

Rawalpindi

Rs. 88,200

Rs. 75,617

Rs. 69,315

Peshawar

Rs. 88,200

Rs. 75,617

Rs. 69,315

Faisalabad

Rs. 88,200

Rs. 75,617

Rs. 69,315

Quetta

Rs. 88,200

Rs. 75,617

Rs. 69,315



Check here to see the price difference between Today’s Gold Rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates.

