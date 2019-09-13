close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 13 September 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of September 13, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 88,200 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 75,617.

The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Pakistan’s Cities24K Per Tola Gold Rate

24K 10 Grams Gold Rates
22K 10 Gram Gold Rates
Karachi
Rs. 88,200
Rs. 75,617
Rs. 69,315
Lahore
Rs. 88,200
Rs. 75,617
Rs. 69,315
Islamabad
Rs. 88,200
Rs. 75,617
Rs. 69,315
Rawalpindi
Rs. 88,200
Rs. 75,617
Rs. 69,315
Peshawar
Rs. 88,200
Rs. 75,617
Rs. 69,315
Faisalabad
Rs. 88,200
Rs. 75,617
Rs. 69,315
Quetta
Rs. 88,200
Rs. 75,617
Rs. 69,315

