PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia before UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet top Saudi leadership during his visit to Saudi Arabia later this month, sources said Thursday.

According to sources, the prime minister will travel to the Kingdom before his visit to United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He would address the UNGA on September 27.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir held a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz in Riyadh to discuss PM Imran’s likely visit.

During his last visit to the Kingdom, the prime minister represented Pakistan at the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.