Thu Sep 12, 2019
September 12, 2019

Bilawal calls talk of Article 149 conspiracy against Sindh

Thu, Sep 12, 2019

Hyderabad:  Pakistan People's Party will not tolerate any conspiracy against  Sindh, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on  Thursday while reacting to   federal law minister's remarks  that government must invoke article 149 in order to address the issues facing  Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference, the  PPP chairman said after depriving Sindh of its rights, the government  now plans to occupy Karachi.

"Efforts are afoot to destroy Sindh," said Bilawal Bhutoo Zardari adding that  Law Minister Farogh Naseem presented a plan  to occupy  Karachi.

"We will not let (the government) snatch Sindh's rights," said he. 

He said the government will have to go if it attempts to occupy Karachi.

Bilawal said the government plans to carry out economic massacre of federating units.

He said such measures had led to dismemberment of Pakistan in the past. 

"How is it possible to control Karachi from Islamabad," said he. 

"We will not let this undemocratic government work ," the PPP chairman said.

He said  dictators have been attacking the 18th amendment which  the PPP had passed to restore the  constitution of 1973 in its original shape.

"Our prime minister  arrives in Sindh and  says federation is becoming defaulter due to 18th amendment," the PPP chairman said.

He said the PPP would stand like a wall in the way of "puppet government" and undemocratic forces.  

 

