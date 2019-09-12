Bilawal calls talk of Article 149 conspiracy against Sindh

Hyderabad: Pakistan People's Party will not tolerate any conspiracy against Sindh, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday while reacting to federal law minister's remarks that government must invoke article 149 in order to address the issues facing Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference, the PPP chairman said after depriving Sindh of its rights, the government now plans to occupy Karachi.

"Efforts are afoot to destroy Sindh," said Bilawal Bhutoo Zardari adding that Law Minister Farogh Naseem presented a plan to occupy Karachi.



"We will not let (the government) snatch Sindh's rights," said he.

He said the government will have to go if it attempts to occupy Karachi.

Bilawal said the government plans to carry out economic massacre of federating units.



He said such measures had led to dismemberment of Pakistan in the past.

"How is it possible to control Karachi from Islamabad," said he.

"We will not let this undemocratic government work ," the PPP chairman said.

He said dictators have been attacking the 18th amendment which the PPP had passed to restore the constitution of 1973 in its original shape.



"Our prime minister arrives in Sindh and says federation is becoming defaulter due to 18th amendment," the PPP chairman said.

He said the PPP would stand like a wall in the way of "puppet government" and undemocratic forces.