Article 149: What it says about federal government's powers?

ISLAMABAD: A statement from Law Minister Farogh Naseem that the Federation must take the administrative control of Karachi city for better administration has sparked a new debate regarding federal government’s powers under Article 149.

The issue of garbage in the city has created rift between the provincial and federal governments. Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee, headed by MQM-P's Farogh Naseem, to suggest what could be done to clean the city.

More: Centre did not consult Sindh on Karachi committee, says Sindh CM

Article 149 of the Constitution of Pakistan pertains to directions to the provinces in certain cases. The article says,



149. Directions to Provinces in certain cases.—(1) The executive authority of every Province shall be so exercised as not to impede or prejudice the exercise of the executive authority of the Federation, and the executive authority of the Federation shall extend to the giving of such directions to a Province as may appear to the Federal Government to be necessary for that purpose.

1[(2)] Omitted.

(3) The executive authority of the Federation shall also extend to the giving of directions to a Province as to the construction and maintenance of means of communication declared in the direction to be of national or strategic importance.

(4) The executive authority of the Federation shall also extend to the giving of directions to a Province as to the manner in which the executive authority thereof is to be exercised for the purpose of preventing any grave menace to the peace or tranquility or economic life of Pakistan or any part thereof.