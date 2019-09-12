Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 12 September

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy gains as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 764.82 points (2.47 percent) to close at 31,719.65 points.
KSE 100 Index opened at 30,950.85 and closed at 31,719.65 gaining 764.82 points (2.47 percent).
Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 30,954.83points.
