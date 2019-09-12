close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
Web Desk
September 12, 2019

Oil Price: Crude Oil Price Per Barrel in International Market on September 12, 2019

Oil plays a great role in the global economy. Brent North Sea crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), are the two benchmark grades of crude oil that are heavily traded in the international markets. Supply & Demand and market sentiments are the two primary factors that impact the prices of crude oil worldwide.

Today’s Crude Oil Prices:

Brent North Sea crude: UP 47 cents at $61.28 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 51 cents at $56.26 per barrel

Below you can find the price of the last seven days for the crude oil in the international markets.

DateBrent Crude Prices Per Barrel 
WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel
11 September 2019
$62.78
$57.85
10 September 2019
$62.83
 $58.05
09 September 2019
$62.19
$57.17
07 September 2019
$61.00
$56.10
06 September 2019
$61.00
$56.10
05 September 2019
$60.98
$56.49
04 September 2019
$58.62
$54.39


