UAE Dirham to PKR, AED to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 12 September 2019

The buying rate of the UAE Dirham in the open market was Rs 42.53 while the selling rate of the UAE Dirham (AED) was Rs 42.69 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UAE Dirham compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

11 September, 2019

AED to PKR

42.54 42.70 07 September, 2019

AED to PKR

42.59

42.75

06 September, 2019

AED to PKR

42.59

42.75

05 September, 2019

AED to PKR

42.54 42.70 04 September, 2019

AED to PKR

42.54 42.70 03 September, 2019 AED to PKR

42.57 42.73 02 September, 2019 AED to PKR

42.59 42.75

