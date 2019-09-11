Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 11 September

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy gains as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 336.80 points (1.11 percent) to close at 30,804.00 points.
KSE 100 Index opened at 30,531.05 and closed at 30,804.00 gaining 336.80 points (1.11 percent).
Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 30,467.20 points.
TOP FIVE ACTIVE STOCKS
|Symbol
|PRICE
|Volume
|Change
|EFERT
|69.95
|3,221,000
|2.27 (3.35%)
|OGDC
|116.50
|2,576,600
|2.94 (2.59%)
|WTL
|0.90
|2,159,500
|0.01 (1.12%)
|MLCF
|17.20
|1,893,500
|-0.03 (-0.17%)
|LOTCHEM
|15.26
|1,629,000
| 0.24 (1.60%)
TOP FIVE ADVANCERS
|Symbol
|PRICE
|Volume
|Change
|NCML
|2.20
|500
|0.21 (10.55%)
|PASL
|0.75
|1,500
| 0.07 (10.29%)
|FNEL
|4.04
|500
| 0.32 (8.60%)
|BIPLS
|8.79
|500
|0.60 (7.33%)
|TRIBL
|0.65
|32,000
|0.04 (6.56%)
TOP FIVE DECLINERS
|Symbol
|PRICE
|Volume
|Change
|TCLTC
|3.91
|1,000
|-0.99 (-20.20%)
|FEM
|2.25
|500
| -0.45 (-16.67%)
|DWSM
|1.75
|3,500
|-0.24 (-12.06%)
|ZAHID
|11.48
|500
|-1.00 (-8.01%)
|HSPI
|13.86
|500
|-0.92 (-6.22%)
