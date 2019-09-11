close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Web Desk
September 11, 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 11 September

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 11, 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy gains as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 336.80 points (1.11 percent) to close at 30,804.00 points.

KSE 100 Index opened at 30,531.05 and closed at 30,804.00 gaining 336.80 points (1.11 percent).

Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 30,467.20 points.

Market Performers

TOP FIVE ACTIVE STOCKS

Symbol PRICE
VolumeChange
EFERT
69.95
3,221,000
2.27 (3.35%)
OGDC
116.50
2,576,600
2.94 (2.59%)
WTL
0.90
2,159,500
0.01 (1.12%)
MLCF
17.20
1,893,500
-0.03 (-0.17%)
LOTCHEM
15.26
1,629,000
 0.24 (1.60%)

TOP FIVE ADVANCERS

SymbolPRICE
Volume
Change
NCML
2.20
500
0.21 (10.55%)
PASL0.75
1,500
 0.07 (10.29%)  
FNEL
4.04
500
 0.32 (8.60%)
BIPLS
8.79
500
0.60 (7.33%)
TRIBL
0.65
32,000
0.04 (6.56%)

TOP FIVE DECLINERS

SymbolPRICE
Volume
Change
TCLTC
3.91
1,000
-0.99 (-20.20%)
FEM
2.25
500
 -0.45 (-16.67%)
DWSM
1.75
3,500
-0.24 (-12.06%)
ZAHID
11.48
500
-1.00 (-8.01%)
HSPI
13.86
500
-0.92 (-6.22%) 

