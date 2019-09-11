UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 11 September 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 193.17 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 193.81 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

07 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

192.84

193.49

06 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

192.84

193.49

05 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

191.30 191.93 04 September, 2019

GBP to PKR

189.26 189.88 03 September, 2019 GBP to PKR

188.18 188.81 02 September, 2019 GBP to PKR

190.27 190.91 31 August, 2019 GBP to PKR

191.27

191.89





