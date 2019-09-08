Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the bilateral and regional matters.



The Chinese foreign minister who arrived here Saturday mainly to attend the trilateral foreign ministers’ dialogue between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, was accompanied by Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui, China's Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and senior Chinese officials.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officials were also present during the meeting.