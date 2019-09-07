close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
Pakistan

September 7, 2019

Judicial inquiry launched into ATM robber's death in custody

Pakistan

Sat, Sep 07, 2019

Rahim Yar Khan:  A  judge on Saturday launched a judicial inquiry into the death in custody of  Salahuddin Ayubi, a  man accused of stealing  ATM cards in south Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district.

According to Geo News, a senior civil judge is heading the inquiry into the  death that sparked outrage across the country  after  videos of   the "tortured body"   went viral.

The Punjab police was accused of  subjecting the  suspect to torture which caused the death.

The TV channel reported that  bank staff and policemen recorded their statements at a local court. 

The TV report said  father of Salahuddin Ayubi has also held a meeting with  Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Social media users have been posting pictures of themselves sticking their tongues out at cameras  in  protest against what they call  the injustice meted out to Salahuddin Ayubi.



