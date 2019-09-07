close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 7, 2019

Japanese YEN to PKR, JPY to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 07 September 2019

Other

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 07, 2019

The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4616 while the selling rate of the YEN was Rs 1.4664 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
06 September, 2019
JPY to PKR
1.4616
1.4664
05 September, 2019
JPY to PKR
1.46541.4702
04 September, 2019 
JPY to PKR
1.47521.4800
03 September, 2019JPY to PKR
1.47131.4761
02 September, 2019JPY to PKR
1.47421.4791
31 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.4751
1.4799
30 August, 2019JPY to PKR
1.4751
1.4799

Check Euro to Pakistani Rupee Rates Here 

Latest News

More From Other